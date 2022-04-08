Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls Cabinet Meet on Friday, To Also Address Nation

The Supreme Court noted that PM Khan could not have advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assembly as he was under the bar imposed under clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution.

"It is further declared that the [National] Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so," the order read.

The court's verdict restored PM Khan and his Cabinet in their positions.

The top court also ruled that the National Assembly session on Saturday could not be adjourned until a vote was able to be held on the motion.