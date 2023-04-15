How Gulzar Imam’s Arrest Is Pakistan’s Meek Cover-Up of the Balochistan Issue

Leaders are no longer indispensable. Over the years, the Baloch have structured their groups in a way which isn't top-heavy. Their strength lies in the narrative which resonates with their supporter base, and agile organisational structures, not their leaders. And for each woman, each child taken, tortured, and killed by the Army known for their excesses, and each Baloch killed abroad like it happened in the past few years, for every activist 'disappeared', more and more people will join the fighters in the mountains.

The Balochistan conflict, of which Pakistan is in a total state of denial, lubricating it under the generic and misleading label of 'terrorism', presently has no solution. Unlike other asymmetrical conflicts in fact, where the insurgent groups use military action to force political negotiations, in this case, due to an endemic (and totally justified from a Baloch point of view) lack of trust, the conflict is only likely to escalate further.

Until Pakistan shows some genuine political will to address the grievances of the Baloch, the political and socio-economic marginalisation of the Baloch will go on unchanged, until the state behaves like an occupation force, baking and supporting also the Chinese occupiers until Balochistan becomes an open prison for its inhabitants and there are 'secret torture cells' around the region ready to host its people, the cycle of violence will go on irrespective of death, captures and detentions of this or that leader.

