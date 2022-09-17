ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India at SCO Summit 2022 in Uzbekistan

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit commenced in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday, 15 September. Leaders of SCO members countries – India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – attended the summit.

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was the first meeting between Modi and Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some glimpses from the summit.

Also Read

‘Today’s Age Is Not of War’: PM Modi Tells Russian Prez Putin at SCO Summit

‘Today’s Age Is Not of War’: PM Modi Tells Russian Prez Putin at SCO Summit
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×