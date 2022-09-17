In Photos: India at SCO Summit 2022 in Uzbekistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit commenced in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday, 15 September. Leaders of SCO members countries – India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – attended the summit.

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was the first meeting between Modi and Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some glimpses from the summit.