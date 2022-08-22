Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan Booked in Anti-Terrorism Case for Threats to Police, Courts

In his address, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her."

Earlier at a press conference, Interior Minister Sanaullah said that the government was holding legal consultations before launching any case against Khan. He alleged that Khan's speech was a continuation of a trend to target the army and other institutions.