Imran Khan ‘Praised’ India on Pak I-Day, But Take His Words With a Pinch of Salt

In a show of political strength, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ushered in the 75th anniversary of his country’s independence on the night of August 13 at a mammoth public meeting – or ‘jalsa’, as these events are called in Pakistan – at the hockey stadium in Lahore. The jalsa extended beyond midnight, thus, ushering in 14 August, the day Pakistan separated from India in 1947 and became independent.

During his address, Khan sought to reinforce his message by showing numerous short video clips to the audience. Most interestingly, one of these clips was of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Globsec 2022 Bratislava forum in June this year. Jaishankar was seen forcefully defending India’s decision to buy Russian oil. Ostensibly, Khan sought to demonstrate to his cadres and the Pakistani people that India was standing up to US pressure in the interests of its people.