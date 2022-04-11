PML-N Leader Shehbaz Sharif Elected New Pakistan Prime Minister With 174 Votes

"The man who has 16 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects him the prime minister... can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI's official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, massive protests were staged across major cities of Pakistan on the evening of Sunday, 10 April, against the ouster of Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

Visuals of the protests showed streets full of agitators. "Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," Khan wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the demonstrations.