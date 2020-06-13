At least one person was killed and 12 others injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi on Friday, 12 June, Dawn reported. The blast reportedly took place in the busy Kola Centre of Kabari Bazaar, Saddar, at about 8.40pm on Friday night.Quoting Regional Police Officer Sohail Habib Tajik, Dawn reported that it was likely an IED device containing 2-3kg of explosives.“Today’s explosion was like the March 12, 2020 Kabari Bazaar explosion and occurred almost close to that spot and also similar to a cracker attack that happened in Morgah area early this year,” CPO Tajik told Dawn.The man, who lost his life in the explosion, was identified by police as Arfeen Akram, a resident of Allama Iqbal Colony. He has been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, where the other 12 injured are also being treated.Bomb disposal squad and Counter Terrorism Department officials reached the scene and cordoned off the area for intelligence officials to collect evidence from the sceneAccording to Dawn, among the injured were three children — Abbas Imran, (6) Safiayan Imran (8) and Waliullah, (7). They were in the market with their father Imran to buy some stationery items.According to IANS, officials have cited the incident to be terror related but no group has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.Political Leader, Two Others Killed in Pak Blast: Report(With inputs from Dawn, The Express Tribune and IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.