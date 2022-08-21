'We Want To Have Permanent Peace With India': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants to have "permanent peace" with India. The Pakistan PM made this statement while speaking to a delegation of students from Harvard University, The News International reported.

"Pakistan resolves to maintain peace in the region, and that sustainable peace in the region was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions," he said.

"We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The relationship between the two countries has grown more strained over the last few years, with Kashmir often becoming the flashpoint of this tussle.