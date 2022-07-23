Pakistan: Hamza Shehbaz Re-election as Punjab CM Sparks Protests Led by PTI

Mazari added that he confirmed with Shujaat that he had indeed written the letter, then declared Hamza's win by three votes.

The PTI-PMLQ members of the Punjab Assembly protested Mazari's ruling, saying that they would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the decision. Elahi also said the same, noting that the ruling had violated the court's order.

Former PM and PTI Chairperson Imran Khan warned that if the state machinery was used to "steal public mandate, the reaction of the masses will lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation," the report added.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz said that their move was a response to Khan's party.