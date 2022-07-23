Pakistan: Hamza Shehbaz Re-election as Punjab CM Sparks Protests Led by PTI
Deputy Speaker Mazari rejected 10 votes for Shehbaz's rival candidate, citing "technical grounds."
Massive protests by the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) erupted across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who ruled to re-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the chief minister of Punjab on Friday, 22 July.
PTI members took to the streets in many towns and cities against the "mandate theft" in the elections for the chief minister of Punjab. PTI's verified Twitter accounts shared several visuals of large crowds gathering in protest, which they claimed showed that the "power of mafia is not acceptable."
Shehbaz, whose party PML-N did not have a majority in the Assembly after the Punjab by-elections earlier this week, was named the Punjab CM even as he took the lead by a very slight margin.
This, after Deputy Speaker Mazari rejected 10 votes for his rival candidate, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from the Pakistan Muslim League (Qaid e Azam group) (PML-Q), citing "technical grounds," reported news agency PTI.
10 PML-Q Votes Disregarded, Hamza Wins by Three Votes
Mazari presided over the important session on Friday and rejected 10 votes for Elahi citing Article 63-A of Pakistan's Constitution, declaring Shehbaz's win.
PML-N received 179 votes out of the 368, while Elahi's party secured 176 votes – after 10 votes from PML-Q were not counted following party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's letter declaring that "his party lawmakers should not vote for the PTI-PMLQ candidate."
Mazari added that he confirmed with Shujaat that he had indeed written the letter, then declared Hamza's win by three votes.
The PTI-PMLQ members of the Punjab Assembly protested Mazari's ruling, saying that they would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the decision. Elahi also said the same, noting that the ruling had violated the court's order.
Former PM and PTI Chairperson Imran Khan warned that if the state machinery was used to "steal public mandate, the reaction of the masses will lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation," the report added.
PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz said that their move was a response to Khan's party.
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Sworn in as Punjab CM for the Second Time
PML-N shared visuals of Sharif's oath-taking ceremony, next to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.
The son of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz took to Twitter to thank Allah, Asif Zardari, and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for their role in "strengthening of democracy in the country."
Debated Article 63-A and the Pakistan Supreme Court’s Interpretation
PTI leaders are questioning whether Shujaat's letter to Deputy Speaker Mazari was legally valid, especially in light of the SC's interpretation of Article 63-A, reported Dawn.
As per the court's observation, votes of defecting leaders would not be counted under Article 63-A. The verdict was a 3-2 split decision among the bench, reported Dawn.
As per the Constitution's debated article, a parliamentarian could be disqualified on grounds of defection, if the person “votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill,” the report added.
The apex court had earlier said that it was their view that votes of any members in contradiction to a certain clause of Article 63-a would not be counted and must be disregarded, regardless of declaring of defection.
“The text of Article 63-A is clear and it says you cast vote as per directions of the parliamentary party. The Constitution clarifies it and the letter of Chaudhry Shujaat has no legal and constitutional value,” Barrister Asad Rahim told Dawn.
(With inputs from Dawn, PTI, and The Print.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.