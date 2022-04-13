Imran, India & Economy: New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's Challenges

The officer in charge of his case wisely preferred to go on leave, and so far, no notice has been served to his sons and co-accused Hamza, who is now in an equally harsh tussle for the chief ministership in Punjab, and Suleiman, who is residing in London. The selection of Shehbaz is, therefore, not due to legal barriers (if at all) but the fact that the major actors don’t particularly want to be the Prime Minister of a government that is to have its legal end in January 2023 – and if Imran Khan succeeds in creating another mess, which would probably be sooner than we think.

Moreover, what is vital at this point is Opposition unity, and Shehbaz is a consensus candidate for everyone, including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, since all know that he has no national stature and is unlikely to threaten their own ambitions further down the line.