Pakistan Bus Blast Leaves At Least 13 Dead, Including 9 Chinese Engineers

At least 13 people have been reported dead and several others injured in a blast on a bus travelling through northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, 14 July, reported AFP.

The explosion has resulted in the death of at least 9 Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers who were reportedly present on the bus.

Quoting officials, Dawn reported that the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. A high level delegation has left for the region, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said. Officials will release more details shortly.