BSF Fires at Suspected Drone in Jammu's Arnia; Search Underway

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday, 13 July, sighted what appeared to be a drone, along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu. The security troops reportedly fired at the suspected drone hovering over Jammu's Arnia district.

"On intervening night of 13 and 14 July, a blinking red light was observed at a height of 200 metres by our troops in the Arnia sector around 9.50 pm," the BSF was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.