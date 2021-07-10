A Tale of Arrest, Abuse, & Escape From Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

In the end, after two months, Aamir found a brave lawyer and was released on bail because there was not enough evidence to convict him. But it was not the end; the police made it clear to his family that he had to leave the country, otherwise they’d be forced to arrest him repeatedly because JuD and JeM, along with extremists elements in the FIA, were threatening to kill him anyway.

“For 15 days, I went underground in order to safeguard my life. During this time, my visa was arranged and on 2 February, 2017, I fled from Islamabad to the UAE and after over a year, I reached Switzerland,” he said.

Aamir, despite his ordeal, is amongst the lucky ones. He is safe and sound and can raise his voice for those who aren't as lucky.

On 15 March, 2019, 30 members of the Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation were arbitrarily detained by Pakistani law enforcement agencies for protesting at the Rawalpindi Press Club, demanding Kashmir’s independence from Pakistan.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, there is “credible information” of enforced disappearances of people from POK, “including those who were held in secret detention and those whose fate and whereabouts continue to remain unknown”.

The statement added: “In almost all cases, representatives of the alleged victims claim that Pakistani intelligence agencies were responsible for the disappearances. There are fears that people subjected to enforced disappearances may have been detained in any of the military-run internment centres in Pakistan”.