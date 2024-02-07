Pakistan: Twin Blasts Claim at Least 25 Lives in Balochistan Ahead of Polls

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz condemned the blasts in Balochistan and said that all measures will be taken to establish law and order for tomorrow’s elections.

“Miscreants want to spread chaos and prevent people from exercising their right to vote. We will not allow the evil intentions of the enemy to succeed at any cost. The terrorists’ attack on innocent citizens is a very cowardly act,” Ejaz said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.