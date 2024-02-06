Pakistan: As Army-Backed Nawaz Waits in the Wings, Imran Is Down, Not Quite Out

Just what kind of a parliamentary election Pakistan will have on 8 February is evident from the two draconian jail sentences handed out last week to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi – one for corruption and the other for leaking secrets.

Last December, Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections based on an earlier conviction.

From jail, Imran Khan has proclaimed that the elections will be the "mother of all selections.” Khan will watch Nawaz Sharif be crowned Prime Minister from prison, just as the latter had to witness the former’s "selection” by the Army from behind bars as well in 2018.

On 8 February, Pakistan will once again embark on a new/old course of "selecting” a Prime Minister who ought to have no doubts as to who calls the shots in the country.