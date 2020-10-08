Harris and Pence Dodge Tough Questions in VP Debate: Experts React

Though Harris was aggressive and smirked a bit too much, she was never uncivil or arrogant, effectively meeting Pence’s tendency to talk over her, interrupt her and exceed his allotted time with strong statements like “I’m talking,” which effectively shut Pence down.

When asked whether Biden intended to “pack the Supreme Court” by increasing the number of justices, Harris responded that the Trump administration had already packed the federal courts of appeals without appointing a single Black person . At another moment, she asserted that foreign policy was “about relationships, ” suggesting to voters that the president often seems not to understand how to work with people, let alone other world leaders. Harris turned a question about health transparency into one on tax transparency, reminding voters that Trump paid as little as $750 in income tax in 2017 .