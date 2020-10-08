Decry Violence, Fight for Values: Kamala Harris on Racism in US

Addressing the issue of racial justice in the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Thursday, 8 October, during the US Vice Presidential debate said she does not think that justice was served for Breonne Taylor.

Breonna Taylor was an African-American woman who was fatally shot in her apartment on 13 March 2020, when police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) barged into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing operations.