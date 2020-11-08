‘Decency, Democracy Win’: How Biden’s Win Shaped Int’l Media Opeds

Initial reports already suggest that once sworn-in, Biden is planning to sign a series of executive orders that will create a shift in the country’s politics and radically different priorities will be set.

When the power of authority transitions from one leader to another, there could be significant changes, but the shift from Trump to Biden will change the course of American history, several media outlets opined.



Here is a look at some of the opinion pieces in international media outlets that have done a deep-dive into how Biden should work through the chaos left behind by Trumps’ divisive politics, what the people of America expect for him and what his immediate plan of action should be.