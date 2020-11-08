Joe Biden’s Top Priority When Sworn-in? Reversing Trump Policies

The emotions are still raw and the world is still reeling it all in, that President-elect Joe Biden will be replacing Donald Trump, to take charge of the United States of America.

Once sworn-in, reports suggest that Biden is planning to sign a series of executive orders that will create a shift in the country’s politics and radically different priorities will be set.

The Washington Post reported that the first plan of action would be to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.