How Media Around the World Reacted to White House ‘Turning Blue’

The Guardian was full of articles on how Kamala Harris had made history as the ‘first woman of colour elected US vice-president.’

‘First, the world mocked the chaos, then the congratulations pured in'; ‘Biden's win marks the end of Trump's war on democracy and truth’; ‘Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat as recriminations begin’;‘Ruper Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump urging him to act with grace,’ read snippets from the reports.



The news portal noted that Biden’s triumph is likely to be welcomed by international allies ,“as a course correction after 2016, when a shock election result represented a leap into the political unknown, rattling the consensus on immigration, trade and the global order.”

It also commented on how, even in the final hours, Trump “continued to wage a month-long campaign to undermine the integrity of the democratic process,” by sharing false claims.