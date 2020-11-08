Chaos, Censure, Controversies: A Look Back at Trump’s White House

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

Donald Trump is probably the most controversial President the United States has ever had. Is he or is he not?

We know you know the answer!

There has been immense chaos, controversies, and censure at the White House under his president-ship.

Trump has lost the 2020 US elections to Democrat Joe Biden and we look back at the controversies that marred his first term as the President of the United States.