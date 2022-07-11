ADVERTISEMENT
Japan's Ruling Party Secures Parliamentary Win in Wake of Shinzo Abe’s Death
After Abe’s assassination, the last day of campaigning on Saturday was carried out under heightened security.
i
Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, 10 July, just two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Early results in the parliamentary race for the Upper House showed Abe’s governing party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, secure a majority and more in the chamber, AP reported.
After Abe’s assassination, the last day of campaigning on Saturday, 9 July was carried out under heightened security following a pledge by party leaders to renounce violence, the report added.
(With inputs from AP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×