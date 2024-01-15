Delegation of Indian Ministers, CMs & CEOs to Attend 54th WEF Summit in Davos

The WEF says that it aims to drive dialogue and cooperation on global factors, including economic growth, climate action, energy security, technology governance, and human development.

More than 1,600 business leaders, including 800 CEOs and 150 innovators and tech pioneers, will discuss addressing the challenges posed by misinformation and societal polarisation, which are identified as significant immediate risks in the WEF's 'Global Risks Report.'

In the case of India, "misinformation and disinformation" are highlighted as the top threat in the next two years, followed by infectious diseases, illicit economic activity, income inequality, and labor shortages.

One of the key agendas of the summit is to find an approach to address security crises around the world while tackling the underlying forces of fragmentation.

Discussions will also revolve around how government, business, and civil society can collaborate on a new economic framework to prevent a decade of low growth and prioritise the well-being of individuals.