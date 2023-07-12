Leading the Tech Revolution: Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023 as per WEF

Last month, in June, The World Economic Forum (WEF) released its annual list of top 10 emerging technologies that are poised to have the most positive impact on society in the next 3-5 years. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize various industries and improve our lives in many ways. In this article, we will take a closer look at each of these technologies and highlight some of the companies that are doing interesting work in these fields.

1. Flexible batteries:

These are batteries that can bend and stretch without losing their functionality. They can be used in wearable devices and other applications where traditional rigid batteries are not suitable. Companies such as Panasonic, Samsung SDI and LG Chem are working on developing flexible batteries.

2. Generative artificial intelligence:

This technology uses machine learning algorithms to generate new data that is similar to a given dataset. It can be used for a wide range of applications, including creating realistic images and videos, generating music and even designing new drugs. Companies such as OpenAI, DeepMind, Adobe, NVidia are leading the way in generative AI research.

3. Sustainable aviation fuel:

This refers to alternative fuels that can be used in aircrafts to reduce their carbon footprint. These fuels are made from renewable sources such as waste biomass and can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional jet fuel. Companies such as Neste, World Energy and Alder Fuels are working on developing sustainable aviation fuel.

4. Designer phages:

Phages are viruses that infect bacteria. Designer phages are genetically engineered to target specific bacteria, making them a promising alternative to antibiotics in the fight against drug-resistant infections. Companies such as Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and Affinity Bio are working on developing designer phages.