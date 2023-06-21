India Condemns China As It Blocks Bid To Blacklist 26/11 Accused Terrorist At UN

India recently denounced China at the United Nations for blocking the bid to blacklist the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Sajid Mir as a "global terrorist," saying China's move served 'petty geopolitical, political interests'.
India also maintained that the move portrays a lack of “genuine political will to sincerely fight” the challenge of terrorism.
“If we cannot get established terrorists who have been banned across global landscapes proscribed by the United Nations – for petty geopolitical interests – then we really do not have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism."Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary, MEA at the United Nations
Gupta also added in his statement at the UN, "When the proposal for listing Sajid Mir – did not get through the Global Listings of the UN Security Council Sanctions Regime despite several member states co-sponsoring it – we have righteous reasons to believe that something is genuinely wrong with the global counter-terrorism architecture”.
He also maintained that in order to tackle the issue of terrorism, it is crucial to avoid “double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists vs bad terrorists."
Beijing blocked the proposal to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist that had been first moved by the United States and co-designated by India.
The designation of the accused as a "global terrorist" would subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.
Last September, China had put a hold on the proposal to designate Mir as a "global terrorist" at the UN.
Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's Mir is on India’s most wanted terrorists list, with a bounty of USD 5 million placed by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He was put in jail for over 15 years in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in June.
