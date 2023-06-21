India Condemns China As It Blocks Bid To Blacklist 26/11 Accused Terrorist At UN

Gupta also added in his statement at the UN, "When the proposal for listing Sajid Mir – did not get through the Global Listings of the UN Security Council Sanctions Regime despite several member states co-sponsoring it – we have righteous reasons to believe that something is genuinely wrong with the global counter-terrorism architecture”.

He also maintained that in order to tackle the issue of terrorism, it is crucial to avoid “double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists vs bad terrorists."

Beijing blocked the proposal to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist that had been first moved by the United States and co-designated by India.

The designation of the accused as a "global terrorist" would subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Last September, China had put a hold on the proposal to designate Mir as a "global terrorist" at the UN.

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba's Mir is on India’s most wanted terrorists list, with a bounty of USD 5 million placed by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He was put in jail for over 15 years in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in June.