US Announces Award of Up to $5 Mn for Info on 26/11 Mastermind

Twelve years after the attacks of 26/11, the US Rewards for Justice Programme has issued a statement saying “Sajid Mir, a senior member of the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks.”