'Not the First Time': MEA Rejects China's Renaming of Spots in Arunachal Pradesh
China has a track record of publishing "standardised" names for places in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) brushed off China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh as "invented names" that "will not alter this reality."
Not buying it: "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday, 4 April.
"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," the ministry's statement reiterated
A list of names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh was released by China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday, 2 April.
The names were written in Chinese, Tibetan, and pinyin characters, according to The Indian Express
News agency ANI reported that the list featured land spots, mountain peaks, rivers, and even residential areas
It also reportedly featured the corresponding subordinate administrative districts
Why it matters: China has a history of similar actions. In 2017 and 2021, it had published two separate sets of "standardised" names for locations in Arunachal Pradesh.
