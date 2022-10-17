Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins From 6 Seats in Bypolls – What Does It Imply?

The former cricket star's victory indicates that while he may be down, he is certainly not out. It also reaffirms the power of populism in electoral politics; Khan himself had called the vote a "referendum" on his popularity.

The win comes as a shot in the arm for the 70-year-old politician, who has been embroiled in several legal cases since his ouster from power in April after a no-confidence motion was tabled against him.

"Winning six out of eight seats in the face of a combined opposition is not something small," Imtiaz Gul, an analyst from the Center for Research and Security Studies, was quoted as saying by AFP.