Unending Legal Blows: What Are the Cases Against Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

The First Information Report (FIR) against the 69-year-old politician states that one Arif Masood Naqvi, the owner of Wooton Cricket Limited, transferred "ill-gotten" money to one of the bank accounts of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as per the Dawn newspaper.

The complaint alleged that Khan and the PTI violated the Foreign Exchange Act by being beneficiaries of suspicious financial transfers.

The FIR also said that attempts were made to "disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement and ownership of these funds."