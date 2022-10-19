How Did an Anti-Immigrant, Neo-Nazi Party Script History in the Sweden Election?

Sweden's Parliament on Monday, 17 October, elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as the country's next prime minister, who will now be leading a government backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats – an unprecedented event in Sweden's political history.

The 58-year-old leader was elected by a razor-thin margin of three votes, after he announced a coalition between his Moderate Party, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats.

However, the major talking point of the election became the far-right, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats (SD), which won a fifth of the total votes polled, and declared their support to Kristersson's coalition in Parliament.