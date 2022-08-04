US Senate Votes 95 to 1 To Let Sweden and Finland Join NATO

The process faced an obstacle when Turkey accused the two countries of being soft on banned Turkish Kurdish exile groups. The former's objections could still cause trouble for the expansion.

Meanwhile, another amendment, put forth by Senator Dan Sullivan, was approved during the process, which stated that all NATO members should spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense and 20 percent of their defense budgets on major equipment, including research and development, AP reported.

After the vote, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a tweet, "I welcome the Senate's ratification of @NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Finland and Sweden are longtime, stalwart partners, and I look forward to a quick and complete ratification by other NATO members as a commitment to Transatlantic security. (sic)"