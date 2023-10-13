Harvard Students Doxxed, Called 'Anti-Semitic' After Condemning Israel's Attacks

Among the student groups who have withdrawn their endorsements are Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association which put out another statement on their Instagram and stated:

"We regret that our decision to co-sign the latest PSC statement to call attention to historical injustices against Palestinians, with an earnest desire for peace, has been interpreted as a tacit support for the recent violent attacks in Israel."

They added, "We deplore the attacks that have taken the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians including 10 Nepali students in Israel."

Clarifying that they stand in solidarity with both Israeli and Palestinian victims and families, Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo, a group promoting South Asian culture, in their statement said, "We would like to sincerely apologize to Ghungroo members, the broader Harvard community, and anyone else who has felt hurt by Ghungroo’s support of the The Harvard Palestinian Committee statement."

Amid this tumultuous situation, many of the faculty members have chosen to not back the students in their actions.