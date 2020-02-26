‘Only Friend I’d Skip School For’: When Greta Met Malala

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg met human rights activist Malala Yousafzai at Oxford University on Tuesday, 25 February. Shortly after being uploaded on social media, photos of their first meeting went viral, with celebrities, public figures, and other Twitter users hailing the two 'sheroes' or she-heroes.

Malala tweeted a photo of the two, captioned 'she’s the only friend I’d skip school for.'