‘Only Friend I’d Skip School For’: When Greta Met Malala

The climate change campaigner met the human rights activist at Lady Margaret Hall on Tuesday, 25 February.
The climate change campaigner met the human rights activist at Lady Margaret Hall on Tuesday, 25 February.(Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Malala)

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg met human rights activist Malala Yousafzai at Oxford University on Tuesday, 25 February. Shortly after being uploaded on social media, photos of their first meeting went viral, with celebrities, public figures, and other Twitter users hailing the two 'sheroes' or she-heroes.

Malala tweeted a photo of the two, captioned 'she’s the only friend I’d skip school for.'

Later, Greta, too, uploaded a similar photo, calling Malala her 'role model'.

Greta's Oxford Visit

Alan Rusbridger, the principal of Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford, tweeted photos of Greta's visit to the institute, saying that he was honoured to host her.

Greta interacted with students, talking about various issues including science, voting, and the limits of protest, Rusbridger added.

Malala is a student at Lady Margaret Hall, where the Nobel prize winner studies philosophy, politics and economics. The two activists, who have both been outspoken about their causes since a very young age, were meeting for the first time.

Social Media Gushes Over 'Sheroes'

Pictures of the visit, specially the ones uploaded by the two with their captions, immediately went viral.

Varies celebrities, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, actress Elizabath Banks and Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai responded to and retweeted the photos.

