Malala’s Work, Climate Deal Among Big Global Stories of Decade: UN

The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai’s inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN’s 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN’s ‘Decade in Review’ report.

The report states that the teenage years of the 21st century are nearly over and, as the world prepares to enter the 2020s, the UN News takes a look back at some of the “big stories on our global patch” that took place between 2010 and 2019.