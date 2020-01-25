Racism Allegations After Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Pic

Vanessa Nakate, a 23-year-old climate activist from Uganda, called out alleged racism in journalism when she was cropped out of a photo featuring other young climate change campaigners, who had been present at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Friday, 24 January, Nakate was part of a news conference with climate campaigners, including Greta Thunberg, before a ‘Fridays for Future’ protest in the Swiss town. The event saw widespread coverage by a host of media agencies, including the Associated Press (AP).

Later, Nakate took to Twitter to point out that the AP article cropped her out of the header image, instead focusing on the other four campaigners beside her, all of whom were white.