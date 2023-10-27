Underground Tunnel Network of Gaza: Explained with Graphics

The tunnels near the borders are reportedly used by Hamas for incursions and attacks into Israel. Experts suspect that these tunnels must have played a major role in the undetected crossing of Hamas into Israel during the 7 October attack. Movement through these tunnels cannot be detected through aerial surveillance hence are used by the fighters extensively. The access points to these tunnels can be found at public buildings like mosques and schools.

Recently, these tunnels have been used to hold hostages from Israel. Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the Israeli hostages set free by Hamas, while addressing the media said, "It looked like a spider's web, many, many tunnels… We walked kilometres under the ground."

The IDF claims that each tunnel would have cost around $3 million to be built and has alleged that Hamas has been diverting aid money for the construction.

In 2021, a deadly Israeli airstrike that was targeted to destroy the tunnels, resulted in the crashing of three residential buildings, killing 42 civilians.