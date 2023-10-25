Israel-Hamas Conflict: India Calls for Ceasefire, Two-State Solution at UNSC

During the United Nations Security Council meeting amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, India's Deputy Permanent Representative UN Ambassador R Ravindra reiterated India's efforts to provide Gaza Strip residents on Wednesday, 24 October.
Since October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel, resulting in at least 1,400 reported casualties, according to Israeli authorities.
Following the attack, Israel imposed a blockade on the enclave, denying supplies of water, food, fuel, and electricity to its 2.3 million residents. The UN has deemed this action a form of collective punishment.
Additionally, Israel launched a ground assault on the territory, resulting in reported casualties of at least 5,791 people, according to authorities in Gaza.
India urged the parties, through de-escalation and cessation of violence, to work towards fostering conditions required to achieve peace and restart direct negotiations.
“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The mounting humanitarian crisis is equally alarming,” Ravindra stated and added:
"India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment, to the people of Palestine. India has always negotiated a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel..."
Ravindra added that the escalation of hostilities has further exacerbated the humanitarian situation and has underscored the fragile nature of the ceasefire across Israel and Palestine.
Underscoring India's intervention and diplomatic calls, Ravindra said, "The October 7 terror attacks in Israel were shocking and we condemn them unequivocally…Our PM was one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families."
He added that New Delhi stood "in solidarity with Israel" during the attacks and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Failure to Agree Upon Resolution
On Tuesday, nearly 90 countries participated in the UN Security Council debate, with about 30 foreign ministers and deputy ministers present. Many echoed calls for a ceasefire and an end to attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, given the widespread destruction and rising death toll.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed regret over the council's inability to adopt a resolution for a ceasefire.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, representing the 22-member Arab Group at the UN, accused Israel of extensive damage to Gaza and criticised the SC for not calling for an immediate ceasefire. He urged diplomats to pass a resolution to stop the war, condemn civilian casualties on both sides and prevent the suffering of Palestinians.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen presented a composite photo of the estimated 200 people held captive in Gaza by Hamas.
The United States advocated for a humanitarian pause, a less formal and shorter alternative to a ceasefire.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked for support for a new US-led resolution that, according to AFP, aims to affirm the "inherent right of all states" to self-defense while emphasising compliance with international law.
It would also support "humanitarian pauses" for aid delivery but not a complete ceasefire. Blinken emphasised the need to protect Palestinian civilians, stating that Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to them.
Russia proposed its own counter-resolution, with Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stating that the world is expecting a swift and unconditional ceasefire from the Security Council.
SG Antonio Guterres Hits Out at Israel, Underscores Ceasefire Call
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza and stated that international law is being violated in the conflict.
Addressing the 15-member UN Security Council, Guterres implored for the protection of civilians and cautioned that the ongoing conflict poses a significant risk of escalating regional tensions.
Guterres acknowledged that the attacks by Hamas did not occur in isolation and emphasised that the Palestinian people have endured 56 years of oppressive occupation. However, he underscored that the grievances of the Palestinian people do not justify the reprehensible attacks by Hamas, and vice versa.
Guterres also criticised Israel, without explicitly naming it, stating that safeguarding civilians should not entail instructing over one million people to evacuate to the south, where basic necessities like shelter, food, water, medicine, and fuel are lacking, only to continue bombing the southern region.
Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan responded critically, calling the speech "shocking". Erdan specifically took issue with Guterres' assertion that "the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum", interpreting it as an empathetic stance towards terrorism and violence.
In his address, Guterres condemned the "horrifying and unprecedented" attack by Hamas and called for the release of the approximately 200 individuals held captive by the group.
