Israel-Hamas Conflict: India Calls for Ceasefire, Two-State Solution at UNSC

During the United Nations Security Council meeting amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, India's Deputy Permanent Representative UN Ambassador R Ravindra reiterated India's efforts to provide Gaza Strip residents on Wednesday, 24 October.

Since October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel, resulting in at least 1,400 reported casualties, according to Israeli authorities.