From $3 Bn Defence Deal to Anti-Terrorism Unity – What Trump Said

Addressing the massive crowd gathered at Motera Stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, US President Donald Trump made several promises and announcements in his speech, including a defence deal, a trade deal and putting on a united front against terrorism.

Motera Stadium, also called Sardar Patel Stadium, was the venue for the event on Monday, 24 February, which also saw in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Melania Trump, as well as other dignitaries.

Trump emphasised on the relationship between US and India, saying that the ties between the two nations hold a special place for the US, and they “love” and are “loyal” to India, PTI reported.