From $3 Bn Defence Deal to Anti-Terrorism Unity – What Trump Said
Addressing the massive crowd gathered at Motera Stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, US President Donald Trump made several promises and announcements in his speech, including a defence deal, a trade deal and putting on a united front against terrorism.
Motera Stadium, also called Sardar Patel Stadium, was the venue for the event on Monday, 24 February, which also saw in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Melania Trump, as well as other dignitaries.
Trump emphasised on the relationship between US and India, saying that the ties between the two nations hold a special place for the US, and they “love” and are “loyal” to India, PTI reported.
USD 3 Billion Defence Deal to Be Signed
Trump announced that the two countries will close a defence deal worth $3 billion in Delhi on Tuesday.
The deal includes the purchase of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion for the Indian Navy, and six AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.
In June 2016, the US had designated India as a “Major Defence Partner”, indicating the emphasis being placed on the field by both countries, and the prospect of further deals.
United Against Terrorism
In the same vein, Trump said that the US will become India's premier defence partner, and that both nations are committed to defending their citizens.
“India and the US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups,” Trump said, according to PTI.
He added that under his leadership, the US military had overpowered the “bloodthirsty killers of ISIS” which has been fully destroyed. “The monster, Al-Baghdadi, is dead,” Trump said.
‘Fantastic Trade Deal’ to Be Signed
Trump said both countries are working on a “fantastic trade” deal, adding that Modi is a “tough negotiator”.
Additionally, Trump highlighted Modi rising from a humble background to the position of prime minister, saying that he is “living proof” of what an Indian can achieve with hard-work.
He elaborated on the economic development of the US under his presidency, adding that India will soon be home to the largest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in following decade.
“Let our two nations stand together as powerful defenders of peace and hope,” Trump proclaimed.
What Did Modi Say?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the audience before Trump’s speech, in which he too highlighted the India-US friendship, and expressed his hope for its further cultivation.
Saying that the India-US relationship has deepened significantly under the Trump presidency, Modi said that the visit is reflective of new chapter in bilateral ties between the nations.
(With inputs from PTI)