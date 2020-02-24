Trump Calls Modi His ‘Loyal Friend’: Highlights From Motera Speech
Addressing thousands gathered at ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 24 February, said that he will always remember the "remarkable hospitality” they have shown him. The US president called Modi a "tremendously successful leader" who has transformed the country.
Here are the biggest highlights from his speech:
- “As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India.”
- “There is difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free – that is India.”
- “Extreme poverty in your country will be eliminated in next 10 years.”
- “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.”
- “India and US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology, that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups.”
- “The US & India are committed to working together to stop terrorists & to fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border.”