Namaste Trump: Building Walls Enough to Seal India-US Trade Deal?
Donald Trump will on his first official visit to India as US President on the 24th and 25th February.
Donald Trump will on his first official visit to India as US President on the 24th and 25th February.(Photo: The Quint)

Shorbori Purkayastha
‘Namaste Trump’ – the much-anticipated political visit has gotten India into a cleaning frenzy.

Building walls to hide slums, making footpaths overnight, pouring fresh water into Yamuna to disperse the stench from years of contamination — that’s the kind of preparation that India is making for US President Donald Trump’s first ever official visit to this country. But will India be able to seal a trade deal with US during Trump’s two-day-long visit?

