Pegasus: France's Emmanuel Macron Changes Phone After Name Appears in List

An hour after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Attal said, "Obviously we're taking (this) very seriously."

Meanwhile, as the Pegasus revelations continue, prosecutors in Paris have opened a probe following complaints from investigative website Mediapart and the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, AFP reported.

Several international media organisations reported that the Pegasus spyware was used in snooping on smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and government officials in several countries, including 300 phone numbers in India.