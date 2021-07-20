French President Macron Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report
A report also revealed that Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers.
The phone numbers used by French President Emmanuel Macron and his other government members are among the potential Pegasus spyware targets, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 20 July, citing NGO Forbidden Stories.
In India, reports published by Indian news portal The Wire on Sunday had revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.
Some prominent names on the list of the 'potential targets' from India include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, the staffer who accused ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, and Hindustan Time executive editor Shishir Gupta.
Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, was earlier in the news in late 2019 when it was found that spies used the spyware to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.
(With inputs from AFP.)
