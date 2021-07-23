Amnesty Stands Firm With Pegasus Project Findings, Refutes BJP's Claim

Some Background

A report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.

The leaked list of names was provided to The Wire and 15 other international news organisations by France-based media non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International as part of a collaborative investigation called the 'Pegasus Project'.