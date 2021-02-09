Ex-US President Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial Begins Today

Former US President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is all set to begin on Tuesday, 9 February, in the Senate. The proceedings are expected to start around 1 pm (11:30 pm IST).

Trump is not only the first US president to be impeached twice, but this is the first time an impeachment trial is being held against a former president.

The trial will hear allegations of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” he engaged in before leaving office in January. The former president is accused of 'inciting insurrection' in connection with the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January.

A two-thirds majority is needed in the Senate for the impeachment, implying that the 50-strong Democrats would need the support of 17 Republicans.