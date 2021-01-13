Trump’s Impeachment Session Underway in House of Representatives
This comes a day after VP Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday, 13 January, opened the debate on the impeachment resolution against Donald Trump, a day after Vice President Mike Pence declined to support efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the outgoing president in a letter he wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The House is expected to vote on the impeachment resolution around 3 pm local time (1:30 am IST).
“With just eight days left in the President’s term, you and Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence wrote.
The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet to remove a sitting president if they deem him unfit for office.
Pence urged Pelosi and all members of Congress to "lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden."
Democrats had introduced an article of impeachment against outgoing US President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives for “incitement of insurrection,” just days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 11 January.
With more than 210 co-signers, lawmakers had said they were confident they had the votes to proceed. A dozen Republicans are said to be considering joining Democrats in the effort to impeach.
