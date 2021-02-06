US Prez Joe Biden Bars Donald Trump From Intelligence Briefings
Biden said Trump can’t be trusted due to his ‘erratic behaviour’ from even before the 6 January riot at the Capitol.
United States President Joe Biden had said on Friday, 5 February, that he would bar former President Donald Trump from receiving intelligence briefings traditionally conducted for former presidents, saying he can’t be trusted due to his ‘erratic behaviour’ from even before the 6 January attack on the Capitol.
This is the first time that a former president has been kept out of briefings.
Currently, the briefings, are provided partly as a courtesy and partly for when a sitting president reaches out for advice to former presidents, as done in case of Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
In an interview to CBS News, Biden said, “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” according to PTI, adding, “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip and say something.”
The White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, had said earlier this week that the issue of Trump getting briefings was "something that is under review”.
