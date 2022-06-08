Ex-German Chancellor Merkel Defends Her Russia Policy Amid Ukraine War

Further, she added, the invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point” and that there was "no justification whatsoever" for the "brutal" and illegal war of aggression.

She emphasised that Putin had made "a big mistake" and said, “He wants to destroy Europe…It's very important for the European Union to stick together now."

Merkel had blocked Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) back in 2008. Speaking on the decision now, she said that the country was not ready then and that she had also wanted to avoid "further escalation" with Russia – already on edge about the military alliance's perceived eastward expansion.

Instead, she insisted that the 2014-2015 Minsk peace pacts were seen as the best way to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian soldiers.