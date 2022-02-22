Ukraine: Germany Says No to Nord Stream 2 as Russia Sends Troops to Donbas

German chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out certifying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday, 22 February – less than a day after Russia recognised the independence of and sent troops to separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

"The situation today is fundamentally different and that’s why we must re-evaluate this situation, in view of the latest developments. By the way, that includes Nord Stream 2," Scholz said, as quoted in Financial Times.

"Without this certification, the pipeline cannot go into operation," the German chancellor added while talking about how he instructed Robert Habeck, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, to withdraw the positive assessment required to certify the pipeline.