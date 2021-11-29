Germany’s New Government: What the World Can Expect in a Post-Merkel Era

When these proposals come before parliament, MPs are likely to vote them through (the coalition agreement is considered by most to be binding). On issues affecting Germany’s 16 states, the second chamber, where the new government lacks a majority, might throw the odd spanner in the works.

The goal is also to increase legal routes for migration to Germany and allow more asylum seekers to work – rather at odds with the more restrictive stance taken, for instance, by Denmark’s social democrats .

If enough votes in parliament can be found to change the constitution, the voting age for parliamentary elections will be reduced to 16.