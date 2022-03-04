'In Bunkers Without Electricity After Russia Shelled Ukraine's Power Plant'
Around 800 Indian students are stranded in Sumy Oblast and not even a single evacuation has been done yet.
Last night, we all rushed to the bunkers after our hostel authorities informed us about a bright light that was seen near our place. This has been happening for a long time now. Every time we sense any kind of tension, we rush to the bunkers to hide there.
Later, we got to know that the thermal power plant had been destroyed.
Around 800 Indian students are stranded here in Sumy Oblast and not even a single evacuation has been done yet.
Life has become very uncertain here and we are living without electricity, I don't know for how long even my phone will work. Even the water supply has stopped.
Today, we all read in the news that Europe's largest nuclear power plant is on fire after Russian shelling in Ukraine. If this keeps on increasing, the situation here will be horrible for us. It will be a disaster.
So, I'm requesting the Indian government to evacuate us. Just do the evacuation as soon as possible because we wouldn't have time later on because such a huge number of students are here.
